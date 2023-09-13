Black Sherif flaunted his impeccable fashion style when he modelled for a renowned fashion brand in the UK known as Ellesse

He posed with an Afghan Hound on the compound of a plush mansion as he flaunted his exquisite style

Many people admired how dapper and classy he looked in the outfits as they filled the comments with compliments

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif modelled for a renowned UK fashion brand, Ellesse. Videos and pictures of the photoshoot have emerged online as fans admired his impeccable fashion sense.

Black Sherif models for UK fashion brand Ellesse. Image Credit: @blacksherif_ @ellesse

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif models for Ellesse

Black Sherif modelled for a famous UK clothing brand, Ellesse, and the pictures and videos from the photoshoot were released on September 12, 2023.

He modelled in the SARTORIA for the AW23 collection, which was newly launched on their website.

The Kwaku the Traveller hitmaker was spotted posing with a dog breed called Afghan Hound on the compound of a plush mansion.

Black Sherif had on a different hairstyle, giving him a different look. His hair was braided and styled with crystal-clear ribbons.

Below is a video of Black Sherif modelling one of the outfit collections from Ellesse.

Below are pictures from the photoshoot.

Ghanaians admire Black Sherif's fashion style for Ellesse

The comment section was filled with admiration for Black Sherif's fashion style. They applauded Ellesse for making the musician look dapper.

Others also likened his new braided look to that of Jamaican singer Popcaan.

kwabena_boadu__ said:

They are copping with your style ........ they think we don't know

amaaassss.__ said:

Blackoooo….Litttyyyyy❤️

priceless.akuawonder said:

Most hardest drip I've seen all day go higher

daribila said:

Congratulations ❤️

yiadom_lalas said:

Simmer down K K simmer down

prince_danquah_fit said:

Hard one. He’s gonna help you sell

zarroni_d.i said:

Who else thinks he looks like Popcan?

Black Sherif bags another BET nomination

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif bagged another BET nomination in the Best International Flow.

The talented rapper was the only Ghanaian nominated in the category and would compete against nine other artistes for the prestigious international award.

Source: YEN.com.gh