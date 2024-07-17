King Paluta and DWP Academy travelled to perform at the Ghana Party In The Park music festival in the UK recently

The musician has shared a video of himself dancing to Makoma in public with the dance group after an evening outing

The video of their 'collab' has gathered many reactions from social media users, who have expressed excitement

Fast-rising Ghanaian artiste King Paluta recently performed at the Ghana Party In The Park music festival at Oak Hill Park in Barnet, United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday, July 16, 2024.

The musician has had a stellar year, bagging two TGMA awards and releasing chart-topping songs.

His latest song, Makoma, has raked in over a million streams on Audiomack in less than a week and has become the most popular song on the airwaves and social media in Ghana.

King Paluta and DWP Academy have been spotted dancing to Makoma in the UK. Photo source: @kingpalutamusic @dwpacademy

King Paluta and DWP Academy dance to Makoma

King Paluta has taken to social media to share a video of him hanging out with the dance group DWP Academy in London, UK. The musician spotted a red short-sleeved shirt and white trousers with white sneakers as he stood in front of a building with some members of the DWP Academy.

In the video, King Paluta, Lisa Quama, Endurance Grand, Demzy Baye, Richel, and Afrobeat sang Makoma word for word while dancing hard in front of the camera. The video has sparked a lot of excitement among fans.

King Paluta and the DWP Academy members were among the guests who attended a private dinner organised by Ghanaian international entertainment group Akwaaba UK for the artistes who performed at the Ghana Party in the Park event.

Below is the video of King Paluta and DWP Academy dancing to Makoma in London:

Reactions to King Paluta and DWP Academy dancing

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to the video of King Paluta and DWP Academy dancing to Makoma in London.

King Paluta's Makoma adjudged most streamed song in Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Makoma by King Paluta has become the most streamed song on Boomplay's new music chart based on data collected between July 5 and 11.

The Ghanaian star's latest hit track has edged the towering Ogechi Remix, whose success was fuelled by Davido's wedding and Black Sherif's Kilos Milos, to take the top spot.

