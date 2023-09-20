Shatta Wale took to his Facebook Live to lament about Stonebwoy scheduling his concert closer to his and holding it at the same venue - the Accra Sports Stadium

Shatta Wale alleged that Akufo-Addo's daughter helped Stonebwoy secure the venue as he expressed his displeasure in a video

He further stated that he would slap Stonewboy and break his leg if he happens to be where he is

Controversial dancehall musician Shatta Wale has rained verbal attacks on fellow dancehall musician Stonebwoy over booking the Accra Sports Stadium for a concert.

Shatta Wale lashes out at Akuffo-Addo daughter and Stonebwoy

During a Facebook Live session, Shatta Wale lashed out at the President's daughter for allegedly helping Stonebwoy secure the Accra Sports Stadium for his long-awaited concert on December 22, 2023.

According to Shatta Wale, his concert is three days later, December 25, 2023, and due to the big nature of his Freedom Wave Concert, he would need about 3 days to set up the stage.

Explaining further, he stated that Stonebwoy's concert would impede the setup of the stage, thus interfering with him putting up a top-notch show for his die-hard fans.

The On God hitmaker stated that if Stonebwoy ever meets him in public and tries to smile at him, he will slap him and even move further by breaking his leg.

"Stonebwoy, I'm telling you. Don't make me see you eye to eye. Don't make us meet. I don't want that thing," Shatta Wale warned Stonebwoy while speaking in pidgin.

Shatta Wale further stated that he would not have mercy on him despite having surgery to correct his leg, which he broke during a car accident when he was younger.

"You are there with your metal leg, claiming you are a cripple and that people should have mercy on you. From now on, I won't have mercy on you. I'll see you as a hard guy. Wherever I am, don't come there," he said.

Below are video snippets from Shatta Wale's Facebook Live session.

Stonebwoy set to hold 3-in-1 concert at the Accra Sports Stadium

YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy will hold a 3-in-1 concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 22, 2023.

Sharing the flier on social media, he noted that the concert will embody the following: Ashaiman To The World Festival, 5th Dimension Homecoming and Bhim Concert.

