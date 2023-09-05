International dancehall act Stonebwoy turned the inside of his car into a mini party scene with Mr Drew's Case blasting out of the speakers

The musician sang and danced along to the catchy tune while giving Mr Drew and Mophty Legacy a shout-out

The video has garnered a lot of praise and respect for how Stonebwoy promotes other artistes on his global platform

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has shown his support for fellow artistes Mr Drew and Mophty as he repeatedly blasted their hit song, Case, in his car.

Stonebwoy's endorsement is a big deal because of his international platform and global audience.

Many fans commended the dancehall act for being selfless and promoting others in the music industry.

Mr Drew and Mophty shared Stonebwoy's video on their Instagram pages, acknowledging their senior's support and endorsement.

Stonebwoy, in his usual fashion, jazzed up the tune with his typical infectious hand and facial gestures as he sang along the lyrics. He said:

"This song is too much. Big up to Mr. Drew and Mophty Legacy."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Stonebwoy showing massive support for Mr Drew and Mophty's song

Netizens applauded Stonebwoy for supporting other musicians and promoting their songs.

famousdelegend commented:

That's how it should be in Ghana love one another God bless you, Stone.

kalivocall commented:

Ghana supporting Ghana

micky_spencer88 commented:

The heat in the track is more contagious than COVID 19

kwesiantwigh commented:

I thought I was the only one who was enjoying the song. It's in repeat in my car and I am sure my neighbours and feeling it too.

