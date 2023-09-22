During an Instagram Live session, Black Sherif shared his thoughts on Prophet Nigel Gaisie's doom prophecy about him

He urged his fans not to refer to him as Sherif Black since that is who the prophet said the prophecy was about

He also stated that despite the negative nature of the prophecy, he was not living in fear and that he believed in God, who was alive and protecting him

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif broke his silence and responded to Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s death prophecy about him during a live session on Instagram.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Black Sherif in photos. Image Credit: @blacksherif_ @prophet_nigel_gaisie

Black Sherif broke his silence on Prophet Nigel Gaisie's doom prophecy

Black Sherif responded to Prophet Nigel Gaisie's prophecy about him, where the latter stated that he saw a vision where the musician's mother was crying uncontrollably about his loss.

However, during an interview on United Showbiz on UTV, the anointed prophet stated that people misconstrued his statement on Facebook. He insisted that the name he mentioned was 'Sherif Black' and not 'Black Sherif'.

As he is affectionately called his fans, Blacko broke his long silence after a fan asked him about Prophet Nigel Gaisie's prophecy on Instagram Live.

Speaking in Pidgin, he stated that the prophet came out to clarify that it was Sherif Black, not him, and he advised his fans never to call him Sherif Black.

Preaching the word of God, he said that God was not dead and that if He were dead, everyone else would be dead.

Man can plan, but you see God, even if I do not plan, I will shut down everywhere. God does not plan. God is alive. Do not worry too much. Do you understand?

During the live video, another fan told the Simmer Down hitmaker to be cautious so as not to let the prophecy not come true. In his response, he strengthened the faith of the fans and others as he told them not to worry.

Konongo Zongo hitmaker reiterated that God is alive and that if his time on earth is up, God will kill him.

"If a man blasts his head off, God has the final say to make the bomb go off. Only God can kill man. Only God can kill me. I am simmering down.”

Below is a video of Black Sherif addressing Prophet Nigel Gaisie's prophecy.

Source: YEN.com.gh