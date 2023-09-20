Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, fondly referred to as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has alleged that there is no Heaven

He explained that God was in existence before creation and is a spirit so He cannot dwell in one place, hence the non-existence of Heaven

The controversial man of God's statement has got several people to comment on his video on social media

The General Overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has questioned the existence of Heaven.

According to the preacher, God existed before creation, so He could not have had a "home" for it to be named Heaven.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana, the preacher and politician asked where God was before He created Heaven and Earth. He further insinuated that God is a spirit and, therefore, does not dwell in any place called Heaven.

"We say in the beginning God created Heaven and Earth, where was God dwelling before he created Heaven? God was already there. God is a spirit. He does not have any place to stay."

This is not the first time Osofo Kyiri Abosom is making a claim against scripture. He earlier alleged that there is no power in the name of Jesus, contrary to what the Bible says.

@Latifah Ibrahim said:

All these people wants to become president in Ghana

@Baggio Otu wrote:

He is not a pastor, please.......He doesn't know the Bible, and he lacks the understanding of the nature of God.

@Khojo Ny said:

God created Heaven and Earth

@Qwame Favryt wrote:

He asked a simple question, and no single Christian has been able to prove it, but they are calling him names in the comment section ! Religion is some sort of legalized madness !!

@Alexander Ansah Affum said:

This man doesn't know what he's talking about

@Onyame Ba Asamoah explained:

The Bible says in the beginning, God created the heavens and the Earth.... The Bible said heavens, not Heaven. God was in Heaven and created heavens . Space, skies, moon, stars sun are known as heavens, where the birds lives too is call Heaven. Anything above the Earth is called heavens. Exodus 3:7, Genesis 11:5

@Eric Nkrumah said:

Let him interpret Psalm 115:16 if he understands the Bible

Mensah Samuel wrote:

Nobody can tell me God doesn't exist; even lesser gods, Korea, we believe, exist. God really exists, just that people are fake, using the name of God in vain, and one is this man right here

@Prince Nat explained:

The Heaven is Genesis 1 simply means the sky ( the other planets) and the planet Earth. But the planet Earth was without form and empty...

Osofo Kyiri Abosom unfazed after wife left him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osofo Kyiri Abosom described how his wife left him after discovering his involvement with another woman.

According to the man of God, who at a point had two wives, the marital infidelity resulted in a gorgeous baby who would soon be made public.

The 2020 flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) stated that he is unconcerned about the development because the world is full of gorgeous ladies.

