Many people commended Black Sherif for not being silent about the protest despite not being in the country

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif called out President Akufo-Addo on Twitter after watching the latter's presentation at a UN Conference in New York City on September 21, 2023.

Black Sherif and President Akufo-Addo in photos. Image Credit: @blacksherif_ and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Black Sherif calls out the Akufo-Addo government on social media

In his message, Blacko stated that he witnessed the president's presentation at the UN Conference in New York City and left immediately after the president presented.

The Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker stated that he was awed by the amount of money President Akufo-Addo asked from the UN.

He asked what the government uses all that huge amount for and said he can confidently state there is no accountability for the previous money borrowed.

Speaking on the Occupy Julorbi House protest, he stated that he was disappointed that protesters were being mistreated and beaten.

Black Sherif stated that the battle is the Lord's and that the government will hear from him.

Below is the statement Black Sherif made concerning Akufo-Addo's presentation in New York.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Black Sherif's tweet

Many people were pleased with Black Sherif's contribution to the Occupy Julorbi House protest such that they hailed him and encouraged him to vie for president.

@MmoaNkoaaa said:

Press them idolo. Edo aa come make we go the Jubilee house.

@BongoIdeas said:

Glad you’ve spoken buh the “Left the UN Conference in New York City” is a not necessary info. We don’t care what you up to. Just speak!

@kwaku_majesty_ said:

This is coming from deep #OccupyJulorbiHouse

@Quophieparadise said:

Man, I like how you dey counter this! You’re a trapper indeed! You’re for youth

@KayPoissonOne said:

Blacko for President in 2024 wai

@Dahillbms said:

Talk your mind Blacko. ✊✊✊ United we stand against bad governance. We deserve better.

Police rip Bridget Otoo's dress during Occupy Julorbi House protest

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian broadcaster Bridget Otoo had her red top ripped apart by some men from the Ghana Police Service during a peaceful protest dubbed Occupy Julorbi House.

According to the Metro TV presenter, some officers at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command tore her dress apart, leaving her half-dressed.

The video of the incident has gone viral online as many empathise with her.

Source: YEN.com.gh