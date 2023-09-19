Black Sherif, in an Instagram Live video shared on Twitter, came up with a hilarious Indian dance when a fan asked him to visit India

The musician said he was looking forward to visiting his fans in India and decided to show them a funny Indian dance

Black Sherif hilariously raised his hands and did a whine synonymous with the dance by ladies in Bollywood movies

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif left his fans in stitches when he responded to a fan's request to visit India with an unexpected dance. The fan had asked if Black Sherif had any plans to visit India, and his response was nothing short of entertaining.

With a smile on his face, Black Sherif expressed his excitement about the idea of visiting his fans in India. He then decided to add a touch of humour to the moment by showing off his Indian dance moves.

Black Sherif hilariously raised his hands and began to dance in a manner reminiscent of Bollywood moves. The musician's fans couldn't contain their laughter as they watched their favourite musician put on this unexpected performance.

The video quickly went viral, making Black Sherif a trending topic among his Ghanaian fanbase.

Black Sherif's dance makes peeps laugh

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mzzcandles commented:

This one is not serious

kvngbusia said:

How do you even hate this one

BwoyGud wrote:

Bahubali go catch am for there, he no dey respect

YunusIddriss commented:

Asem ooo who dey dress my guy like this ... Which brand he dey

Black Sherif mourns Mohabad

In another story, Black Sherif, in an Instagram Live session, paid tribute to the late Nigerian singer Mohbad.

The strange circumstances surrounding the Peace hitmaker's death have resulted in a clamour for justice and an investigation into his passing.

Black Sherif joined the consensus and asked for justice for the musician, whose name has been in the trends in the last few days.

