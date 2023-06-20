Ghanaian rapper Medikal has broken his silence after a public altercation between Movement Showbiz presenter Michy

He issued some pieces of advice for the mother of one and emphasised that there is no bad blood between them

Many Ghanaians commended him for his maturity as they hailed him on social media

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has opened up for the first time after his public altercation with Shatta Wale's baby mama, Michy.

Medikal (right) and Michy (left) dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @amgmedikal @michygh

Medikal breaks silence on Michy brouhaha

In an exclusive interview with HitzFM, he told Doreen Avio that if Michy is not happy about his bromance with Shatta Wale, she should rub that off her mind.

Medikal added that he does not believe the On God crooner despises her, nor does he.

"I wish her all the best, and she should find peace," he told HitzFM's Doreen Avio.

He added that it was the first time seeing her in a very long time and that he was surprised at how she approached him.

"So Michy, if you are watching me, if I did something to offend you, that I am not aware of, I am very sorry. I just want you to be happy; take care of your son," he said.

Below is a video of Medikal discussing his altercation with Michy at a birthday party.

Ghanaians react to Medikal's remarks on the incident with Michy

Many people took to the comment section to applaud Medikal for his maturity and decorum.

Many others also admired his new look and his sense of fashion.

edemcare stated:

Medikal look good with this hair cut

benis215 commented:

Why is he wearing a scarf during the summer time or in that hot weather tho

godson_vee said:

Matured talks bro. Tanx a lot.

florentjayb remarked:

The guy shada come wipe MDK's face just to be on TV.. That was smart tho

inbangerzwetrust said:

Man like MDK, respect

iamgreat_amas stated:

I just love this guy too much ❤️❤️❤️

ustaz_touffiq7 said:

Gentleman

kinghaafiz commented:

❤️❤️ respect

Medikal and Fella Makafui mobbed by fans at the beach

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui, were mobbed by fans at a beach.

In the video, they were seen taking a stroll on the beach when fans spotted them.

