Medikal vs. Michy: Rapper Opens Up About Incident For The First Time, Tells Her To Find Peace
- Ghanaian rapper Medikal has broken his silence after a public altercation between Movement Showbiz presenter Michy
- He issued some pieces of advice for the mother of one and emphasised that there is no bad blood between them
- Many Ghanaians commended him for his maturity as they hailed him on social media
Celebrate Ghanaian celebrities and their love for luxurious cars! Click to check out Wheels on Yen by Yen.com.gh!
Ghanaian rapper Medikal has opened up for the first time after his public altercation with Shatta Wale's baby mama, Michy.
Medikal breaks silence on Michy brouhaha
In an exclusive interview with HitzFM, he told Doreen Avio that if Michy is not happy about his bromance with Shatta Wale, she should rub that off her mind.
Medikal added that he does not believe the On God crooner despises her, nor does he.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
"I wish her all the best, and she should find peace," he told HitzFM's Doreen Avio.
He added that it was the first time seeing her in a very long time and that he was surprised at how she approached him.
"So Michy, if you are watching me, if I did something to offend you, that I am not aware of, I am very sorry. I just want you to be happy; take care of your son," he said.
Below is a video of Medikal discussing his altercation with Michy at a birthday party.
Ghanaians react to Medikal's remarks on the incident with Michy
Many people took to the comment section to applaud Medikal for his maturity and decorum.
Many others also admired his new look and his sense of fashion.
edemcare stated:
Medikal look good with this hair cut
benis215 commented:
Why is he wearing a scarf during the summer time or in that hot weather tho
godson_vee said:
Matured talks bro. Tanx a lot.
florentjayb remarked:
The guy shada come wipe MDK's face just to be on TV.. That was smart tho
inbangerzwetrust said:
Man like MDK, respect
iamgreat_amas stated:
I just love this guy too much ❤️❤️❤️
ustaz_touffiq7 said:
Gentleman
kinghaafiz commented:
❤️❤️ respect
Medikal and Fella Makafui mobbed by fans at the beach
In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui, were mobbed by fans at a beach.
In the video, they were seen taking a stroll on the beach when fans spotted them.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh