Fameye has dropped the remix of his hit song Not God, featuring ace dancehall star Stonebwoy on the tune

Not God carries a strong message about humanity and how everyone on earth was born to fulfil a purpose

Fameye was able to use his powerful vocals to aptly convey the philosophical message, and in the remix, Stonebwoy added his voice to Fameye's message

Ghanaian music sensation Fameye has released the remix of his hit song, Not God, and he has brought a special guest, dancehall star Stonebwoy, to join him in spreading a powerful message.

The song's lyrics delivered a thought-provoking message about the purpose of humanity, a subject most people can relate to.

In the original Not God, s sweet and commanding vocals told a philosophical message about the unique purpose each person carries in life. He emphasised that every individual was born with a mission to fulfil on earth. This message moved many Ghanaian music lovers, making the song a success.

In this new remix, Fameye takes this powerful message to another level by teaming up with Stonebwoy. Stonebwoy's signature dancehall style adds more depth to the song, making it more melodious.

Fameye's team throw more light on the collaboration

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Empress Nita, Fameye's publicist, explained the meaning of the song further and what inspired the collaboration. She said:

The lyrics of 'Not God' carry a message about the finite nature of human existence. Fameye's verses emphasize the idea that each person is on this earth for a purpose but that our time here is limited.

Stonebwoy's contribution to the remix adds another layer to this powerful message. He points out how people often make extensive plans for the future, yet many never live to see those plans come to fruition. In recognition of life's unpredictability, he acknowledges that he cannot achieve everything at once.

