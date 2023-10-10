In a video published on the Recording Academy's official YouTube channel, Stonebwoy is seen talking about his favourite music-making devices

He also shared his early days of making music as a child with the global music body

According to Stonebwoy, recording for him dates far back to when he would utilise his father's tape recorder to lay his vocals

Ghana's Afro-dancehall pioneer, Stonebwoy has taken the Recording Academy back to his early days of making music.

The therapy hitmaker revealed that his first time recording his vocals happened as a child when he would experiment with his father's tape recorder.

In the interview, he also revealed his favourite studio mic fantasising about it makes him appreciate the emotions he pours in his music.

Stonebwoy talks about his childhood with Grammys Source: Instagram/Stonebwoy, Youtube/RecordingAcademy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's relationship with the Grammy's deepens

Stonebwoy became an official member of the Recording Academy in 2021, joining thousands of music professionals worldwide to make the global music powerhouse more inclusive.

His relationship with the Grammy ecosystem has deepened in recent times, as he hopes to clinch his first win, especially now that the Academy has introduced an African-only category.

This year, the Ghanaian artiste performed at the prestigious Grammy Museum ahead of the 2023 edition of the critically acclaimed award ceremony which he attended.

Before his most recent chat with the Recording Academy where he talked about his childhood, Stonebwoy debuted on Global Spin performing the Angelique Kidjo-assisted Manodzi off his 5th Dimension album.

Despite all these, the Ghanaian's hope stretches miles behind other African counterparts like Asake, Rema, and Libianca who have been favoured by Billboard to win the first Grammy for Best African Performance.

Stonebwoy's new interaction excites fans

To Stonebwoy's fans, his new chat with the Recording Academy increases their hopes for a deserved Grammy win.

@taliban_me says

One of the best if not the best from this side. Stonebwoy to the bloodclaat world. Bring it home Bwoy!! Bhim!!!

@BrenyaGibson said

Grammys dey come home this year

@Bigayeh said

He deserves recognition this time around, @stonebwoy has worked so hard to be nominated. ✅

@Iamsimplyoneq

I'm begining to suspect somethng .. It's not usual . Something Big coming ❤️

Stonebwoy jubilates with West Ham fans after Kudus' goal

Last weekend, Stonebwoy made headlines as his reaction to WestHam football star and his avid fan, Mohammed Kudus' goal went viral. He was also spotted posing with the former Ajax player, wishing him well before the game.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh