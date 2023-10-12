Plus-size lady, The_real_liso, has shown that she can maintain balance while dancing to upbeat music

The stunning lady entertained her TikTok followers with an alluring dance in a thrilling video on her platform

While some users gushed over her charming look, many admired her motions in the comments area

TikToker user The Real Liso has celebrated her curvy figure by dancing in a video that has garnered the attention of her followers.

The plus-size lady exhibited her attention-grabbing curvy look and height while exhibiting her dance moves.

Plus-size lady with massive hips shows off dance moves in TikTok video. Photo credit: the_real_liso.

Source: TikTok

The Real Liso donned a form-fitting attire while displaying her curvy figure in the clip seen by YEN.com.gh. She delighted her audience with her motions, which garnered thousands of views.

With over 570,000 views at the time of this publication, many commenters gushed over her. Others loved her simple but charming moves.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the clip of The Real Liso

Frazo posted:

You're amazing, sweetheart and beautiful as well.

LarbiDean gushed:

See body. My woman. If only you could be my wife for one day.

51Style said:

I'm sure some man somewhere would walk for miles to show their love for you.

User8488684060310 stated:

Very sweet woman.

User2046787100371 commented:

Glowing every day.

Flagada said:

So cute .

Henriwolfbert posted:

Very beautiful.

Plus-size lady dances

In a previous story, YEN.comgh reported that a beautiful plus-size lady known as The Real Liso on TikTok caused a stir with her curvy figure after sharing a video of herself dancing.

The confident lady grooved to the song "Yahyuppiyah" by Uncle Waffles, Justin99, and Tony Duardo.

The Real Liso showed off her charm by confidently displaying her plus-size physique in the clip. She demonstrated that size is irrelevant when it comes to keeping balance.

St Louis SHS displays dance moves

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Hilda Ama Sakyi, a TikTok user who claims to be a St Louis Senior High School student in Ghana, delivered videos showing her dance routines.

One of the multiple clips shows her jamming to the trending Tiktok song Ewa Jo by Nigerian singer Kayla Hallam.

The young learner avoided facing the camera as she danced confidently to delight her audience. She delivered flawless dance moves. The young girl was in high spirits, flashing a big smile as she danced her heart out.

Source: YEN.com.gh