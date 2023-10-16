Youtuber, Kwadwo Sheldon has declared that the new winner of his Faceoff rap battle will earn GH₵3K

He also added that both freestyle rappers of the new Faceoff challenge will be entitled to digital revenues earned on the video

An online poll has been announced on the Youtuber's social platforms to determine the winner of the rap battle

Popular Youtuber, Kwadwo Sheldon's decision to gift the winner of his rap battle has earned him a lot of commendations from netizens.

The new media entrepreneur, announced on Twitter that the winner of the Faceoff battle between Iceman and Wan Nana would get GH₵3k with an extra GH₵2k reserved for the runner-up.

Besides, the prize money, the YouTuber added that the revenue accrued on the video would be shared between both rappers.

Kwadwo Sheldon to reward face-off battle rappers with cash and YouTube video revenue Source: Twitter/kwadwosheldon

Source: Twitter

Kwadwo Sheldon's face-off rap battle garners 50k views in less than 24 hours

Kwadwo Sheldon's socially intriguing rap battle FaceOff has garnered significant traction over the past two years, platforming young stars like Kwesi Amewuga.

His recent decision to reward two FaceOff rappers with cash prizes and list them as beneficiaries of the video's revenues has caused a stir online, with many netizens praising the popular YouTuber for this gesture.

The video has garnered about 50,000 views in less than 24 hours. The poll to select a winner of the FaceOff battle has been published on X with Iceman leading Wan Nana in the face for the ultimate prize.

Netizens commend Kwadwo Sheldon's decision to reward his battle rappers in the latest FaceOff episode

Netizens, impressed with Kwado Sheldon commended him, for platforming young hip-hop talents and supporting their dreams.

@cole__xy said

Kwadwo Sheldon has really done well for himself and others. Man built a powerhouse from scratch. Beautiful growth

@M_kay2 said

I never liked you when you were into comedy, but I subscribed to your YouTube channel as soon you switched to Yawa of the day and broke down, and I have never regretted subscribing to your channel. This act of generosity will take you far. Jah bless.

@Slimshady1z said

Highly grateful to Sheldon for putting this fellas on! God bless your handwork Sheldon

