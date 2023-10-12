Stonebwoy's fifth studio album, 5th Dimension, has been considered for the Grammy award

He shared the great news on his Facebook page as he shared a heartfelt message

Many Ghanaians were overjoyed at the great news as they prayed for him to win it

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has excited many Ghanaians after his 5th Dimension album was considered for the Grammies.

Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension Album. Image Credit: @stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Stonebwoy's album considered for Grammy Award

Sharing the great news on Facebook, Stonebwoy stated that he was grateful and thankful to tell his story through the album.

He added that the phenomenal journey of his music career continues and it has ended up at the Recording Academy. He wrote:

The 5th Dimension is here, I have been blessed and remain thankful to be able to tell my story and that of many around me through my art & my sound - the journey continues and is being considered for this years @recordingacademy #GRAMMY awards! #5thdimension #ghana #foryourgrammyconsideration

Below is a post of Stonebwoy announcing the great news on his Facebook page.

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's album being considered for a Grammy award

Many people hailed Stonebwoy in the comment sections of the social media posts. They threw their support behind him and prayed that he wins the award.

hype_talents_wrld said:

By grace we gon take am ❤️

qutiemenz said:

OMG congratulations 1GAD ❤️ You are the best ❤️

meals_onwheelsgh said:

The A-list Artiste

uncle_ogidi said:

THE GOAT ❤️

kvngh_zorro said:

Here we go ❤️❤️❤️ Go Bhimnation Go Ghana

setino13 said:

We take am Grammy album

Africans Bįæs Bœy Ñâtûrè said:

Congratulations to you boss…..We taking it from them!

Mawuli Torgbevi said:

Bhim for s reasons. Congratulations ❤️

Trap m+231 said:

To every kind hearted person reading this I'm an artist I wish to be followed by you it could mean a lot ❤️❤️

Asamoah Gyan dines with Grammy CEO and Prez at Akufo-Addo's daughter's restaurant

YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan shared pictures on his Instagram page about his meeting with the Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and President Panos A. Panay.

The retired Ghanaian footballer thanked them for having a lovely conversation with him.

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the post applauded Gyan for meeting the key stakeholders of the GRAMMY Awards, as they hoped it was a leading step in the country acquiring one of many.

Source: YEN.com.gh