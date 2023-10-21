Ghanaian teacher Percy Jackson and his talented students have gone viral with their new dance video as they jammed to Eddie King's Who Are You new song

In a viral video, the hardworking cheered on as a female student with impeccable dance moves stole the spotlight

Percy Jackson and his students were recently interviewed on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown

Ghana's Dancing Teacher Percy Jackson, a creative Arts Teacher at Obo-Kwahu Presby 'B' Basic School in the Eastern region, has joined the Afrobeat singer Eddie King's Who Are You hit song dance challenge.

Ghana's Dancing Teacher and his students show off their dance moves. Photo credit: @percyjackson

In a viral video, the intelligent and energetic students impressed their world audience as they danced rhythmically to the beautiful tune by Liberian Afrobeat singer Eddie King.

The students stunned social media users with unique dance moves while rocking their beautiful school uniforms for the short clip.

Watch the video below;

Eddie King looks dapper in a stylish suit

The talented Liberian musician looked classy in a custom-made suit with floral designs while rocking his signature hairstyle and expensive jewellery set.

Watch the full music video below

The talented musician wore matching overalls with his team as they shot the Who Are You to inspire the youth to work hard to achieve their dreams.

