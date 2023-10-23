Kuami Eugene was invited as a guest on the latest episode of Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime

The musician mesmerised Nana Ama Mcbrown with his performance, causing her to remove her jacket as she danced

Netizens hailed Kuami Eugene's incredible stagecraft after watching the performance video posted online

Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats sensation, Kuami Eugene dished out a mesmerising performance on last weekend's episode of Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime.

Kuami Eugene joined Nana Ama McBrown and the show's guests including veteran producers Appietus, and Fred Kyei Mensah to discuss trending entertainment issues and serenade the show's audience.

A video of Kuami Eugene's performance was published online, attracting scores of netizens who were blown away by the musician's talent on stage.

Kuami Eugene makes Nana Ama McBrown take off her jacket Photo Source: Instagram/OnuaTV

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene mesmerises Nana Ama McBrown with his performance

On the show, Kuami Eugene performed his hit single "Tena Fie", mashing it up with highlife classics like George Darko's "Akoo te Brofo" and "Akosombo Kanea" by the legendary highlife great Obibini Takyi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The well-delivered performance excited the show's audience alongside the host, Nana Ama McBrown who jumped on the dancefloor with Kuami Eugene.

Nana Ama McBrown was particularly captivated as Kuami Eugene released the highlife classics in his performance. She removed her jacket to freely bust her dance moves to Kuami Eugene's performance.

Netizens react to Kuami Eugene's Onua Showtime performance

The clip of Kuami Eugene's Onua Showtime performance posted online also captivated netizens who didn't fail to underscore the artiste's stagecraft.

SirDavid_Walker said

Look at this electrifying performance which is less than 5 mins. This guy was crowned Highlife king and most of u insulted him. Among this era who does this better? Chale y'all shld respect Eugene. He is a gem

@cediben said

I said it before and I will forever say it, ''Kuame Eugene is music, he knows every bit an byte of music''

@nketia_naim said

Naaa Kuame is that guy! I don’t even know why people don’t like him but he’s so talented like

Kuami Eugene leads worship with Tagoe Sisters

In some more recent news, Kuami Eugene who recently released his first album since joining the global Empire label about a year ago, was seen leading an inspirational worship session with the renowned gospel duo, Tagoe Sisters.

Kuami Eugene joined Tagoe Sisters as they climaxed their 40th anniversary celebrations with a mega star-studded concert.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh