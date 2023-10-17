Kuami Eugene was part of many secular artistes who graced the recently-held Tagoe Sisters @ 40 music concert

In a new video, the Lynx and Empire signee was seen leading the event's audience in worship with Tagoe Sisters

The video has gotten fans talking about Kuami Eugene's immense talent, urging him to consider switching genres

Conversations about Kuami Eugene's immense talent potential have been brought to the fore after a new video of the artiste leading a congregation in worship surfaced online.

On October 15, the Afrobeats and Highlife artiste was invited by Ghana's seasoned gospel music duo Tagoe Sisters as they marked 40 years in ministry.

A new video of Kuami Eugene performing at the event has excited netizens, with many suggesting he champions the gospel music genre.

Kuami Eugene Leads Worship With Tagoe Sisters Source: Instagram/GhKwaku

Kuami Eugene wows netizens with gospel performance

Kuami Eugene is not new to Ghana's gospel circles. The artiste got a headstart in music from the church, playing instruments and functioning as part of the choir.

Throughout his career, from his MTN Hitmaker days till now as a global label signee to Empire, he has wowed fans and command over authentic Ghanaian gospel songs

This new video of Kuami Eugene's performance underscores his church influences and immense talent potential as an all-round artiste.

Netizens react to Kuami Eugene's gospel performance with Tagoe Sisters

Netizens have shared their thoughts on Kuami Eugene's gospel performance with many of them urging him to consider doing gospel music.

@lifestyl_necessities's said

Eugene should have considered gospel too

@eyetrackgps_ghana's said

A Treasure we need to protect as a Nation.

@mamaquality_gh's said

KWAME IS THE FUTURE DADDY LUMBA HE IS GOOD ANYWHERE I HAVE LISTENED MANY TIMES WITH SO MUCH SMILES ON MY FACE

@queen_afedziwa's said

Gospel was his field but he wasn’t fruitful with it so he considered highlife and now he’s Rockstar. @kuamieugene is multifaceted

@opoku.boatemaa's said

If I get money I will sign him as a gospel artist so help me God

@____loviah's said

Minister Kwame Marfo if you know, you know❤️

Joyce Blessing lauds Kuami Eugene for writing her hit record '

In more recent news, Kuami Eugene who is currently promoting his third studio album was lauded by female gospel musician Joyce Blessing for his immense contribution to her latest song 'Victory'.

Yen.com.gh reported that Joyce Blessing became emotional after hearing the song Kuami Eugene wrote for her.

Source: YEN.com.gh