Appietus has hinted at a soon-to-be-released Netflix movie which scored a song he worked on as a beatmaker

The veteran producer says he lost out on his deserved share because the artiste didn't understand the ins and outs of intellectual property rights

In the end, Appietus said he had to let things go due to the potential of the deal being called off

Ghanaian producer and sound engineer, Appietus has opened up on an IP battle he had with a big Ghanaian artiste over a song that was scored for a Netflix movie.

On the latest episode of Nana Ama Mcbrown's Onua Showtime, the producer claimed that the artiste whose name he would not mention, didn't understand the basics of intellectual property and copyright laws, leading to a back and forth between them.

In the end, he claimed he had to let things go because the artiste was on the verge of losing the deal entirely.

Appietus laments over disappointing Netflix deal Photo source: Instagram/Appietusmix

Source: Instagram

Appietus says a Netflix deal he was involved in almost got jeopardised

Appietus on 's Onua Showtime show, the big artiste failed to give him his deserved share because he insisted that he paid him studio fees.

In a clip published , he advanced that his decision to let things be so as not to jeopardise the deal worth millions of dollars was that the supposed 'big artiste' didn't understand the laws.

We asked music executive and Music Business Academy for Africa fellow, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, for the best way to deal with such IP issues.

He established that Appietus could have stood his ground and demanded his fair share if both parties agreed to terms. In times where both parties may not have done that at the time, only the court of law could be the best judge.

Yaw suspects the supposed hustle in court proceedings might have influenced Appietus to give in but, he insisted that dealing with IP issues in such a manner doesn't only hurt one individual but sets a bad precedent for other IP offences.

Appietus lauds Kuami Eugene for his appreciation of copyright principles

On the show, expressed his concerns about the apathy on the part of Ghanaian music professionals when it comes to intellectual property and copyright issues.

Appietus burned by his experience, lauded Kuami Eugene over his appreciable understanding of intellectual property and copyright laws.

On this tangent, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh said things have improved with the increased sensitisation efforts and access to online education.

"I believe we are gradually getting to a place where people are beginning to take copyright and IP serious," Yaw Boadu Ayeboafoh Jr said.

Notwithstanding, he charged music professionals to at least have basic IP and copyright principles on their fingertips.

Kuami Eugene mesmerises Nana Ama McBrown with his performance

