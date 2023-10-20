SDK, in a tweet, celebrated as he shared a video of a police academy in the UAE, using one of his videos as teaching material

The content creator and skit maker was excited about the development, and many Ghanaians were equally excited as well

The video used by the academy was a humorous video of SDK educating the public on what to do when an assailant points a weapon at them

Popular Ghanaian content creator and skit maker known as SDK in a tweet celebrated a momentous achievement. He proudly shared a video of a police academy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) using one of his comical videos as teaching material.

The move was met with widespread excitement, not only from SDK himself but also from countless Ghanaians who applauded the global recognition of their homegrown talent.

The video selected by the UAE police academy was a lighthearted but informative piece by SDK. In it, he delivered valuable advice to the public on how to react when faced with an assailant brandishing a weapon. His central message was clear and straightforward: it is far better to surrender one's belongings willingly than to risk losing one's life in a dangerous confrontation. In the skit, he noted that it was better for one to lose their belongings than to lose their life.

SDK's trademark humour and relatable storytelling style made the serious message easy to understand and remember. He highlighted the importance of personal safety.

Ghanaians celebrate SDK

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

AM_GMB said:

You be that guy goat in the work . You’re good boss. But limit how you eat pls

sammybadvance commented:

Yu enter many places bro . Yu more than star

BvoOfficial reacted:

This Dubai security sarf them no Dey do any hard work, sake of people be understanding and no kalabouly style biaaa for there.

SDK talks about his parents

In another story, SDK, in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, opened up about losing both parents and how he is able to cope without them.

The loved comedian said coping was tough, but he was able to cope through his work and finds solace in making people happy.

The skit actor said his job is to make people happy; hence, he has to be strong regardless of what he is going through.

