Ghanaian artiste Danso Abiam has disclosed his reason for extending his stay in the UK after a scheduled performance at a charity show some years back.

He disclosed that since his main reason for travelling was to perform, he planned to work only for a few months afterwards to gather some money.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Danso Abiam said he was surprised by his first salary within a month of working in the UK.

Ghanaian musician Danso Abiam in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: @SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

After a charity show and other performances, he secured a job at Amazon with a monthly salary of £2000 (GH¢28,604).

Converting this to Ghana Cedis, he realised it was a significant sum, leading him to stay in the UK longer than anticipated.

Danso Abiam initially travelled to the UK in 2011 and shared his experiences, including his work, music, and life abroad.

He recently made a comeback in 2019 with the single 'Ebi Wo wofie' and an official music video, marking his return to the music scene.

Danso Abiam sang songs like Ghanaian Lady, Farmer, and Belly Dancer (remix).

Watch the video below:

