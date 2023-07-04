Nuhu Sulley, the 33-year-old scrap dealer who stole Meek Mill's iPhone, has been arrested again for the same crime

According to a report on Adomonline.com, the man has been charged with conspiracy to steal and stealing and granted bail

His accomplice is currently at large as the police search for his whereabouts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nuhu Sulley, a scrap dealer who stole American rapper Meek Mill's iPhone at Afro Nation in December 2022, has been arrested again for the same crime.

Man who stole Meek Mill's iPhone arrested again. Image Credit: @ghpoliceservice @meekmill

Source: Instagram

Nuhu Sulley, a scrap dealer, arrested again and granted bail

According to reports, Nuhu Sulley has been arrested by the Ghana Police on the basis of stealing another phone.

According to a report on Adomonline.com, the 33-year-old scrap dealer was arrested for stealing a smartphone valued at GH¢4,000 from a medical officer at Madina.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

His charges are conspiracy to steal and for stealing. However, he pleaded not guilty to both charges during his hearing at the Adentan Circuit Court.

Prosecutors indicate that he committed the crime with an accomplice called Junior, who is currently missing.

Meanwhile, Nuhu Sulley has been granted GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties.

He is also expected to reappear in court on July 20, 2023, while the Ghana Police Service continue to search for his accomplice.

Shatta Wale blasted Ghanaians over Meek Mill's Jubilee House music video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has shared his opinion on the current brouhaha regarding the Akufo-Addo government American rapper Meek Mill.

This comes after many Ghanaians expressed their frustrations after Meek Mill released a music video which was shot at the Jubilee House.

After the video surfaced on the internet, Shatta Wale hinted that people who visit the White House in the United States of America are allowed to take photos and videos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh