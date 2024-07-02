Musician Shatta Wale has opened up about how much he invested into his ride-hailing service Shaxi, and the motivation behind setting up the business

In a TikTok Live, he said he made an over $2 million investment to help reduce the unemployment rate in the country

The amount left many people in awe as they called him out for exaggerating the amount

Ghanaian Dancehall musician Shatta Wale disclosed that he invested over $2 million in the establishment of his ride-hailing service, Shaxi, a company launched on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Shatta Wale's ride-hailing service, Shaxi. Image Credit: @SHAXIGHANA

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale spoke about his huge investment into Shaxi

During a TikTok Live, Shatta Wale interacted with his fans and played games with them. He said he invested so much into Shaxi because of his dream for the country and its youth.

The On God hitmaker said that he wanted to create jobs and support young people rather than spend his money lavishly on extravagant things.

He stated that he could have used the funds to buy more luxury cars and added them to his collection inside his plush mansion. Adding that he could have bought a Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, and others

"That is why I wanted to make extra money and support because why should I have opend this business?" he asked.

The dancehall musician detailed how the huge sum of money was used. It was used to develop the Shaxi app, acquire a fleet of cars, and conduct marketing campaigns.

Below is a video of Shatta Wale talking about the huge investment he made for Shaxi.

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment section of the online post talked about not believing that Shatta Wale invested that lump sum of money into his ride-hailing service.

Below are the reactions from fans to the video sighted on X user, @eddie_wrt:

@Lechiboroni said:

Massa stop taking people for a ride go pay your video director kyer3 fanfooler

@seanelhadji said:

This man opens his mouth and figures just drop at random! Well he says he is the richest artist in Ghana, and he has also termed Ghana a village, so we can as well call him a rich villager!Sha go and pay your video director his money!

@bondzii said:

He needs to spend a lot on advertisements and having riders everywhere in Accra

@AccraChelsea said:

Business wey no be active $2M? Na Mahama Guinea fowl koraa be how much? Mk u people check on Nii see say he dey alright aa

@zerben_for_all said:

the money them dey mention am keke.. he no what be $2 million dollars

@bossman233 said:

How can you start a 2m ride-hailing company with only one car .. I’m sure Shatta Wale thinks we’re fools to believe this story.

"It's my personal data": Videographer accuses Sammy Flex of endangering his life

YEN.com.gh reported that Sire Choppenson accused Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, of putting his life in danger.

The videographer has also threatened to take legal action against Sammy Flex for releasing personal information about him to the public.

Sire Choppenson's comments have sparked many debates among social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh