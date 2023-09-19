Fella Makafui and Wesley Kesse were spotted dancing to a viral dance challenge to Medikal's recently released song Sokoo

They danced together beautifully in the video which caught the attention of many

Many people applauded Fella Makafui for being a supportive wife who does not flinch in promoting her husband's music

Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui and famous TikToker Wesley Kesse danced to the former's husband Medikal's newly released song Sokoo in a video.

Fella Makafui and Wesley Kesse dance to Medikal's Sokoo. Image Credit: @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui and Wesley Kesse dance in video

Fella Makafui and Wesley Kesse created a dance challenge for Medikal's newly released song Sokoo. They stood side by side as they made the moves to the hit song in a video.

The video was recorded inside the plush mansion of Medikal and Fella Makafui.

Mrs Frimpong was dressed casually. She wore a pair of tight shorts and a fitted crop top.

Wesley Kesse dressed more officially. He wore a short-sleeved shirt and trousers all in the same colour, brown and a pair of shiny black shoes.

Video of Fella Makafui and Wesley Kesse dancing to Medikal's Sokoo.

Ghanaians react to Fella Makafui and Wesley Kesse's dance video

Many people hailed Fella Makafui for being a supportive wife as others admired the chemistry she shared with Wesley Kesse.

wesleykessegh said:

Stubborn academy

wunnam87 said:

Kudos to you Fella such a supportive wife

iamdianasante said:

Endurance and Demzy have to do a signature dance for this song

benewaaa75 said:

I love this girl so much my role model ❤️❤️

iam_stanleyscofiedofficial said:

Fella is a big vibe !! Mrs Frimpong, you Sabi AMG, you do all paaah !! super fan from Nigeria ❤️

beryreigns said:

@amgmedikal you for shine your eye paa cuz the way the guy dey exited hmmmm. Me I don't wan hear any new news ooo.

Fella Makafui rocks beachwear

YEN.com.gh reported that Fella MAkafui flaunted her curves in lovely beachwear while on a trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Many people admired how she was spending her time in Dubai and they gushed over her beauty in the comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh