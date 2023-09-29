Musician Uncle Rich supported the release of Medikal's new album by buying GH¢50k worth of the latter's merch

Fella Makafui was seen rushing to the stage to grab the black bag filled with money

Many people had questions about the money, whether it was in the bag or it was said for show

Musician Uncle Rich bought the official merch for Medikal's Planning and Plotting album for GH¢50,000 at the latter's listening party.

Uncle Rich, Fella Makafui at Medikal's album listening party. Image Credit: @pulseghana

Source: Instagram

Uncle Rich buys Medikal's Planning and Plotting merch for GH¢50k

At the listening party of Medikal's new album, Planning and Plotting, Uncle Rich supported his friend and idol by investing in his music career.

Uncle Rich bought GH¢50,000 worth of Planning and Plotting merch at the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the video, the MC for the occasion called on Medikal's wife, Fella Makafui, to come for the bag of money.

Mrs Frimpong hurriedly rushed to the stage, grabbed the bag of money and placed it on her shiny and curly frontal lace wig with joy.

Video of Uncle Richie spending GH¢50k on Medikal's Planning and Plotting merch.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the gesture

Many wondered why Uncle Rich spent so much money on Medikal's Planning and Plotting merch, while others wondered whether it was true.

Others shared their views concerning the economic hardships in the country after watching the video.

cashisgh said:

This one no pass oil rig format, plane ticket format

eddie_burniton said:

You guys for tag GRA la

bigapple_quasi said:

All be settings loll

richboy.dollar said:

MDK waaati. Sturrrrboorrrnnn much love brethren

_byforce_dbee said:

And u want President to fix the country?

waynemcmckay said:

Last Last ....by okyena di3 ....we go hear the real story !

gerald_082 said:

Are they all inGhana, I thought we are all suffering ooh. If Nana Addo sees this …he will think all the demonstration is a lie.

her_majestynessa said:

Eii people get money for this country ooo no wonder Akuffo Addo no dey believe us say we dey suffer hmmmm

officialfolex said:

If you like make you fall for this trick, and you end up on the street inside

theo_burniton said:

50,000 for mmaa p3 sokoo???

Videos from Medikal's Planning and Plotting album listening party emerge

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Medikal had many Ghanaian celebrities attend the private album listening for his album, Planning and Plotting.

Videos from the event have emerged as Kofi Kinaata, Fella Makafui, Samini, and many others grace the occasion to support Medikal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh