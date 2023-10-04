Medikal has broken his silence and shared his views on Shatta Wale finding a new partner

He was awed by how deeply in love Shatta Wale was with his new lover, Maali, and referenced the viral hit song by Obaapa Gladys, Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra

Many people were happy for the new couple and stated that Medikal would use Obaapa Gladys' song in another project

Rapper Medikal shared his views on the new romantic relationship of his close pal and dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

This comes after Shatta Wale took to his social media on September 30, 2023, to say that his new girlfriend was Maali.

Medikal, Shatta Wale and his lover Maali in photos. Image Credit: @shattawalenima @amgmedikal

Medikal reacts to the news of Shatta Wale finding a new girlfriend

Medikal took to X, formerly called Twitter, to share how he felt about Sahtta Wale finding love again.

In the post, he was surprised that Shatta Wale deeply loved Maali and noted that love is beautiful.

Medikal concluded his message by making reference to the viral song by Obaapa Gladys titled Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra.

1 Don fall paa ooo. Love is truly a beautiful thing Nipa nibi y3 cobra

Medikal's views on Shatta Wale's newly found plus-size and curvy girlfriend.

Ghanaians reacted to Medikal's opinion about Shatta Wale finding love again

Many people wondered why Medikal described Shatta Wale and his new lover Maali's romantic relationship using the viral song by Obaapa Gladys, Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra.

Others also hinted that the Stubborn Academy leader would definitely use the viral slogan in a new song.

@kwakujaay said:

Heartbreak incoming

@Patrick30287440 said:

How does this relate to Nipa no bi y3 cobra @Amgmedikalmdk

@Amgsarkcess said:

Advice him, if he leaves this one, we go mob den whip am

@pbwoy_m said:

I won’t be surprised to hear Nipa Bi Y3 Cobra in a song on your upcoming album @Amgmedikalmdk

@fastlifeoris said:

Nipa no bi y3 cobra I am sure you add am to one of your lines

@AbubakarYekini said:

I definitely know you’ll do a song with this trend

Nana Ama McBrown sings and dances to the Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra viral song by Obaapa Gladys

YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown jumped onto the Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra trend.

The song by Obaapa Gladys took over social media as many people used it in their videos. When translated from Twi to English, the song means some human beings can be likened to a cobra.

Mrs McBrown Mensah sang and made hand gestures, signifying the mouth and body movement of the cobra.

