Gospel singer Diana Asamoah candidly opened up about her loved life in a recent interview on Okay FM

The celebrated minister revealed that she's turned down love proposals from several men to focus on her career and ministry

The interview, posted to X by Ghanaian blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1, has caused a massive stir on social media

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has disclosed that she's declined love proposals from multiple men to focus on her ministry and career.

In an interview with Okay FM, the singer stated that her top priority is to serve God and devote herself to her ministry.

Diana Asamoah reveals she's declined several love proposals from men. Photo credit: Okay FM/@SIKAOFFICIAL1.

She spoke openly about her relationship status and why she is not considering marriage at this time.

"So many of them [men] come into my life, but I do not allow them because I want to focus on the work of God. I have been in full-time ministry for a long time," she said.

The singer stressed the importance of her ministry work and said she only sometimes engages in other activities like politics and charities.

Watch her interview below:

Ghanaians react to Diana Asamoah's comments

The video in which the singer discusses the status of her relationship gathered reactions on social media.

@gh_lentiz indicated:

You can marry and do the work of God at the same time.

@jazzboyxr said:

She hasn't met him yet.

@KwesiPino posted:

Eiii Diana Asamoah eh, dw3 dw333 dw33333333, dw3 dw3.

@Everydaynewsgh reacted:

She can support NPP and do God's work but regarding marriage.

@Harmony_973 indicated:

Marriage is not a force, so I understand her but Nyame aduwma b3n saa na )y3?

@HarryDan47 reacted:

Lol, but can support NPP and do God's work.

@qwadwofosu indicated:

Na Holy Spirit go come marry her soon.

@ThomasEnokay69 posted:

She can marry and still do the work of God, but she can't support NPP and do the work of God.

Diana Asamoah slays in a floor-sweeping gown

Still on Diana Asamoah, YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Diana Asamoah released some stunning behind-the-scenes videos as she shoots the official music video for the Mobo Wo Din remix.

The award-winning gospel musician looked lavish in a custom-made orange floor-sweeping gown by male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah.

The style icon looked magnificent in the laced corseted gown with ruffled sleeves as she danced beautifully in the viral video.

