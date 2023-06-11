Gospel singer Diana Asamoah has vehemently trashed the horn-themed seat of Prophet Ajagurajah

She claimed the seat of the founder of the Ajagurajah Movement has no power or connection to spirituality

The gospel preacher reiterated her comments on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, which received reactions from online users

Gospel singer Diana Asamoah insists the horn-themed seat of the founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Prophet Ajagurajah, is only decorated with horns with no power behind it.

Her recent comments followed a fierce response from Prophet Ajagurajah, born Kwabena Asiamah. The latter threw caution to the wind and vilified the gospel singer following earlier remarks about his seat, persona, and practices.

What seemed to have triggered Diana Asamoah's comments

The gospel singer's earlier comments emerged after Prophet Ajagurajah made a grand appearance on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, June 3. Members of the Ajagurajah Movement appeared at the UTV studio with the horn-themed seat and table.

Diana Asamoah re-echoes comments

Ajagurajah showed up on the programme clad in red while exuding confidence. The gospel singer, who had appeared on the show several times, reacted to Ajagurajah's seat elsewhere.

''He's teaching the younger generation about idolatry. Ghanaians should know that Ajagurajah's seat is only decorated with horns and has no power or connection to spirituality," she re-echoed.

Diana Asamoah emphasised her subsequent remarks on the United Showbiz on Saturday, June 10, which drew comments from online users.

Listen to Diana Asamoah's comments below:

Reactions to the claims of Diana Asamoah

Many appear to support her

Holygomash posted:

I said the same too that he brought that chair Juz to show off because on radio stations he doesn't bring his chair aden you be Nana Addo anaa.

Yawo_gh said:

He has nothing special. Why, is he Akufo-Addo?

Jungleville2 commented:

Awnnn Ajagurajah is an interior designer.

One_major_11 reacted:

She is ryt, Ajaguraja can't be scaring as anymore with his concert .

Nanaafiaberko commented:

I ❤️you Diana you speak with so much authority you're indeed the daughter of the KING OF KINGS.

Ohemaa_konadu1998 posted:

Wisdom.

Be_like_nick370 mentioned:

Who should we believe now?

Otiboateng555 reacted:

Religion, mmmm asem oooo.

Naanayaarita said:

Just putting fear into people.

Abrahamyawentsieafful reacted:

Sensible talk; I like that man, but he's going beyond too much with his looks.

