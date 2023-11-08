Ghanaian TikTok sensation and business founder Asantewaa has decried the loss of her thrilling TikTok account

Addressing the concerns of fans and followers in a video, she admits that losing control of the account would affect her social media career

The footage, posted to X by Ghanaian blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1 on Tuesday, November 7, gathered diverse opinions

Famous TikTok personality Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has lamented her account being banned on the short-form video hosting app.

The entertainer turned business owner disclosed that she woke up to losing control of her vibrant account with over 3 million followers.

She indicated that she had to address it because fans and loved ones had reached out to find out if she had been banned.

"I woke up to a banned TikTok account. I don't know what I did because I wasn't informed that due to this and this reason, I don't know; I just woke up to a banned TikTok account. I'm out of words," she lamented.

"People were asking, 'I am not finding you on TikTok anymore. Is it true you are banned?' I got lots of messages ... My phone became hot because lots of people were thinking it was a prank or something like that."

In a video posted to Twitter, now X, by the blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1, she admitted that it's affected her brand.

"That is the only account I had. And I did not have any backup accounts. So, as it stands now, I have lost my TikTok. It hurts, yes, it does.''

Asantewaa bemoaned that it took her years to build her TikTok brand and numbers.

Netizens react to the video in which Asantewaa laments over the ban on her TikTok account

Many shared diverse opinions in the comment section.

@hynex12 commented:

It is just like losing your company.

@hynex12 indicated:

This is really sad.

@just_clement said:

Banned? I don't wish that for anyone, but I don't think she was banned. That account will be back by January 2024. Make the heat come down first.

@Lechiboroni indicated:

Just create another one.

@iamsolowise commented:

When you rely 100% on social media … what if the owner decides to collapse his company?

@Inkredible_B posted:

The hate this young lady gets on TikTok is much more than anyone can handle!

@gouba_joelle posted:

I feel bad for her, honestly.

