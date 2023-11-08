Asantewaa: TikTok Star Seriously Laments Over Her Banned Account In Video: “It Hurts”
- Ghanaian TikTok sensation and business founder Asantewaa has decried the loss of her thrilling TikTok account
- Addressing the concerns of fans and followers in a video, she admits that losing control of the account would affect her social media career
- The footage, posted to X by Ghanaian blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1 on Tuesday, November 7, gathered diverse opinions
Famous TikTok personality Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has lamented her account being banned on the short-form video hosting app.
The entertainer turned business owner disclosed that she woke up to losing control of her vibrant account with over 3 million followers.
She indicated that she had to address it because fans and loved ones had reached out to find out if she had been banned.
"I woke up to a banned TikTok account. I don't know what I did because I wasn't informed that due to this and this reason, I don't know; I just woke up to a banned TikTok account. I'm out of words," she lamented.
"People were asking, 'I am not finding you on TikTok anymore. Is it true you are banned?' I got lots of messages ... My phone became hot because lots of people were thinking it was a prank or something like that."
In a video posted to Twitter, now X, by the blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1, she admitted that it's affected her brand.
"That is the only account I had. And I did not have any backup accounts. So, as it stands now, I have lost my TikTok. It hurts, yes, it does.''
Asantewaa bemoaned that it took her years to build her TikTok brand and numbers.
Watch her video below:
Netizens react to the video in which Asantewaa laments over the ban on her TikTok account
Many shared diverse opinions in the comment section.
@hynex12 commented:
It is just like losing your company.
@hynex12 indicated:
This is really sad.
@just_clement said:
Banned? I don't wish that for anyone, but I don't think she was banned. That account will be back by January 2024. Make the heat come down first.
@Lechiboroni indicated:
Just create another one.
@iamsolowise commented:
When you rely 100% on social media … what if the owner decides to collapse his company?
@Inkredible_B posted:
The hate this young lady gets on TikTok is much more than anyone can handle!
@gouba_joelle posted:
I feel bad for her, honestly.
