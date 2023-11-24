An old video of Castro and Sarkodie jamming to their song Onyame Ehyira has resurfaced online

The memorable moment was captured in the studio, where the two Ghanaian musicians recorded the timeless banger

The video sparked emotions from many Ghanaians as they spoke about how much they have missed Castro

A video of rapper Sarkodie and late singer Castro vibing hard to their banger Onyame Ehyira has resurfaced and gone viral.

Sarkodie and Castro jam to Onyame Ehyira

A video of Sarkodie and Castro singing and dancing seriously to Onyame Ehyira in the studio has surfaced once again.

The video was recorded before the release of the song on January 28, 2015. The song, which is an inspirational one, translates into "God has blessed."

Some people in the background could be heard cheering them on while they displayed incredible dance moves. Old video of Sarkodie and Castro vibing to Onyame Ehyira in the studio.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Castro and Sarkodie dancing hard to Onyame Ehyira

Many people commented on Sarkodie's dance moves as they opined that it was hilarious. Others also talked about how much they missed Castro.

jhusticeamoasi said:

Castro was a whole mood

king_acid_reigns said:

Tell Sarkodie to do this dance now he never go do am

iam__ackom said:

This means everyone's dream is valid ... Don't ever give up or let fears stop you!!

nayah_addo said:

Nice to see Sark in such an adorable and "vulnerable" fun way.❤️... Castro ❤️

maame_0611 said:

Time changes ampa, look at Sarkodie

abrahambotchway22 said:

Castro is giving Ga voice...in the Onyame yɛ dɛ ooo part singing

dhopekid_barrakyi said:

May His Soul Keep Resting

payceefranklynmusic said:

Studio vibes be always different!! ❤️

mr.oobedhope said:

Sark has come a long way chale, Hheerr man was too tiny those days! @sarkodie

D-Black reveals Castro's Seihor was a diss song to Charterhouse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that musician D-Black disclosed that Castro's Seihor, which he featured on, was meant to be a diss song to Charterhouse, organisers of the Ghana Music Awards.

He stated that he did not buy into the idea of trashing Charterhouse and that after deliberating, they both agreed to record it as a normal song.

He made this known during an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.

