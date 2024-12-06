Shegah, in a video, flaunted her beautiful teenage daughter as they had a little bonding session at a restaurant

Veteran Ghanaian dancehall musician Mildred Mark-Hansen, popularly known as Shegah or Shegee Styla, courted attention after being spotted with her beautiful teenage daughter in a video that surfaced on social media.

The singer rose to prominence as a member of Ghana's first female hiplife group, Triple M, which released several memorable songs, including Koti, in the early 2000s.

Following the group's disbandment in 2005, the talented singer embarked on a solo music career with the stage name 'Shegee Styla' and became a prominent figure and pioneer for the dancehall music genre in the music industry before later relocating abroad and rebranding as Shegah.

Dubbed the 'Godmother of Ghanaian dancehall', the award-winning musician paved the way for talented female artistes like Kaakie, former Lynx signee Mzvee and AK Songstress, who enjoyed success in the genre after breaking into the mainstream music scene.

Shegah took to her official TikTok page to share a video of a recent bonding session with her beautiful daughter abroad. The dancehall musician took her teenage daughter on a dinner date.

In the video, Shegah looked unrecognisable as she rode in her luxurious car with her daughter to a local restaurant, where they served themselves from a buffet made available to numerous customers.

The Ghanaian musician, who signed with the prominent music record label Goodnoize Entertainment, beamed with a smile as she recorded herself and her daughter eating a variety of expensive international cuisines at the restaurant.

In a video caption, Shegah expressed excitement at spending quality time with her teenage daughter, whom she called 'Bibi' on their dinner date at the restaurant.

Stacy Amoateng's daughter spotted at music event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stacy Amoateng's daughter, Kali Starr, was among those at the 2024 Gen Z Fest event in Accra.

The former beauty pageant winner was spotted interacting with her mother, who was seated with an acquaintance at the event.

Kali Starr received many compliments from some Ghanaians on social media who admired her natural beauty in the footage online.

