An old video of Shatta Wale's mother, Mama Elsie, testifying in church about a three-bedroom house has gone viral

This comes after the alleged audio recording of her denying having received a gift from her son took over the internet

Many people have questioned the relationship between Shatta Wale and his mother as they prayed for a solution

An old video of dancehall musician Shatta Wale's mother, Mama Elsie, testifying in church about receiving a three-bedroom house from her son has surfaced online.

Shatta Wale's mother's testimony

This comes after an audio recording of her allegedly denying having received such a huge gift from her son went viral on social media.

In the audio, Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex was called out and warned to delete the video he posted on his YouTube Channel showing him touring the property with Mama Elsie and about her moving in.

Another old video dated September 15, 2024, showed Shatta's mother giving testimony in church and thanking God for her son for gifting her a three-bedroom house.

"The house is a three-bedroom, and I slept there yesterday, and I am coming from the house," she said in her testimony.

Meanwhile, neither Shatta Wale nor his manager, Sammy Flex, had commented on the matter at the time of publication.

Below is Mama Elsie's testimony in church:

Reactions to Mama Elsie's testimony in church

Many people in the comment section expressed diverse opinions about the relationship between Shatta Wale and his mother.

People wondered what had caused his mother to denounce the house gift Sammy Flex had presented to her.

@ko_nopo said:

"Charley make we just forget cos none none of us here know the truth about this matter . Cos if she talk this for church and now she dey change her mouth den something happened."

@FOREVERYNG001 said:

"If ebi family matter why dem come flow as that he buy am."

@OwusuGibson_ said:

"Family matter wey he carry for ein head top like that. He go learn am the hard way."

@wisdom_kordjo said:

"Why mommy still Dey do voice mail Dey send give people that it’s not true hmm ano Dey understand."

Medikal celebrates Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce purchase

YEN.com.gh reported that on December 3, 2024, Shatta Wale announced on social media that he had acquired a brand new Rolls Royce.

In light of this, his close friend and celebrated rapper Medikal took to his social media pages to celebrate his friend's new successes.

Many people joined Medikal in congratulating Shatta Wale on purchasing the luxury vehicle, while others admired their strong friendship.

