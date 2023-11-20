Celebrated musician Hajia 4Reall melted the hearts of fans when she dropped a video dancing to Stonebwoy's Therapy

The mother of one slayed in a blue velvet mini dress as she showed off her fine skin and covered her bosoms

Many of her fans talked about how much they had missed her as they gushed over her beauty

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Hajia 4Reall turned many heads online when she posted a lovely video of herse displaying sultry dance moves during a photo shoot.

Hajia 4Reall dances in the video

In the video, Hajia 4Reall flaunted her fine legs in a blue velvet mini dress. The dress had long sleeves and did not reveal any cleavage.

The song she danced to was Therapy by Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy. She danced beautifully to the song while the photographer captured her poses,

In the caption of the post, the God's Child crooner had a beautiful message for her fans. She wrote:

Sunday Blessing❤️Have an awesome week.

Below is a video of Hajia 4Reall dancing to Stonebwoy's Therapy.

Reactions as Hajia 4Reall dances in video in mini dress

Stonebwoy, Efia Odo, and many of Hajia 4Reall's fans were excited to see her appear on their social media timeline as they filled the comment section with lovely messages.

efia_odo said:

Superwoman

shatta_bandle_ said:

@hajia4reall my own queen In Ghana

kwaku_richkid said:

May God be with you wherever you are , The truth will always defeat lies and justice will prevail

mary_fiio said:

We miss you when are you coming home?❤️

bem.aakosua said:

It is well, okGod will silence our enemies soon

boogiedownnima said:

Fine girl from

nhana_ob said:

I love you let’s get married ❤️

sackey_kingsley said:

U are too strong queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Hajia4Reall hopes to be vindicated by U.S. Court

YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia 4Reall, who was recently denied bail on six serious charges from the US court, was still hopeful of winning her legal battles.

The musician made a post on her verified Instagram page saying:

"It was only a matter of time," as she counted down to the end of her case.

The Fine Girl hitmaker is still facing six charges for allegedly defrauding people of $2m in a romance scam.

