D-Black has disclosed that Castro's Seihor, which features himself, was meant to be a diss song to Charterhouse, organisers of the Ghana Music Awards

He stated that he did not buy into the idea of trashing Charterhouse and that after deliberating, they both agreed to record it as a normal song

He made this known during an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM

CEO of record label, Black Avenue Muzik, D-Black, disclosed that Castro's 2014 hit song Seihor which featured himself, was a diss song to Charterhouse, the organisers of the prestigious Ghana Music Awards.

D-Black and Castro shooting a music video. Image Credit: CastroUnderFireGH

Source: Youtube

D-Black shared why Seihor was a diss song to Charterhouse

Sharing why it was a diss song to Charterhouse, D-Black Stated that Castro did not win an award at the Ghana Music Awards (GMAs), which he thought he deserved.

He stated that Castro's 2013 banger Odo Pa that featured Ghana's all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan and rapper Kofi Kinaata was the song that was nominated for the award.

"The song was a diss to Charterhouse, Ghana Music Awards. There was an award that he thought he deserved that he did not get. So he was agitated," D-Black told Abeiku Santana during an interview on Okay FM.

The Give Dem hitmaker stated that Castro de Destroyer, as he was affectionately called, reached out to him to record a verse trashing Charterhouse, but he refused.

After a phone call conversation one morning, D-Black and Castro came to an agreement to record it as a normal song without calling out the GMA event organisers.

Video of D-Black disclosing that Castro's Seihor banger was a diss song to Charterhouse.

Mzbel opens up about relationship with Castro

YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel opened up about her relationship with fellow musician Castro de Destroyer before his sudden disappearance at Ada in 2014.

In an interview on Kingdom FM, she told host of the show Fiifi Pratt that she believes Castro is no more because he has been missing for over seven years. However, she said Castro's mother believes otherwise.

She emphasised that despite them living together, they were not in an amorous relationship. She also said she and Castro were not friends before his untimely disappearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh