Singer Mr Drew held the 2023 edition of his Seleey Concert at Mallam in Ghana's Greater Accra Region

When he and other musicians, such as Fameye and Fancy Gadam, took turns on the stage, they thrilled fans

The videos from his spectacular show have been posted on social media by the Ghanaian blogger Ghkwaku

Singer Mr Drew, known in private life as Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, looked vibrant when he took the stage at his 2023 Seleey Concert at Mallam in Accra

The music sensation dazzled in a leather jacket over an all-black outfit and sneakers for his show. He added accessories and dark shades covering his eyes.

Fameye, Fancy Gadam, and others perform at Mr Drew's 2023 Seleey Concert. Picture: ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Mr Drew dropped several hit songs to delight fans and attendees at his event, where he engaged hundreds of them.

The visuals from his specular show, where singer Fameye and Fancy Gadam performed, were posted on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh compiled some videos below:

Mr Drew's grand entry on the live band at his Seleey Concert 2023 last night.

When Bra Peter grabbed the mic at Mr Drew's Seleey Concert.

Fancy Gadam with the moves last night at Mr Drew's 2023 Seleey Concert 2023 inside Mallam, Accra.

