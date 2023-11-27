Kuami Eugene's former maid, Mary, has spoken for the first time in an exclusive interview about her working conditions with the singer

She said that she was paid GH¢400 in the first year of her working as a help in the singer's residence

The video sparked debate online as many Ghanaians shared their views.

Kuami Eugene's former house help, Mary, has disclosed that the singer used to pay her GH¢400 monthly as a salary.

Kuami Eugene and his former house help, Mary. Image Credit: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene's former help, Mary, speaks about working with the singer

In an exclusive interview, Mary disclosed that during the first year of working for Kuami Eugene as a help, she was paid GH¢400.

She further revealed that the salary was increased yearly by the Monica hitmaker.

"He increased my pay from GH¢400 to GH¢500," Mary shared in the video.

The former help also said she worked there for three years before being sacked recently.

She said that due to the GH¢100 increment, she earned GH¢600 in her third year.

However, when she was sacked by Kuami Eugene recently, he paid her GH¢400. Explaining the reduction in salary, she said it was due to the fact that she was no longer his employee.

Ghanaians react as Kuami Eugene's help Mary speaks about her salary

Many people opined that Mary was lucky to have been Kuami Eugene's maid. Others called her ungrateful, while others also empathised with her.

Anita Otsiwah said:

Kwame Eugene come for me please I will do free job for u ✌️Mary is not serious

Adwoa 4real said:

If Kuami Eugene pays her 400cedis and so what

user6648416804923 said:

Was she paying rent, water bill lights bill, feeding and all mteww

nana said:

Please tell Kuami Eugene that I want to work for him

nana e Pinamang said:

she is even lucky

TIMHiilite said:

Masa Kuami is a young boy don't stress him, even government workers hw much dem dey take

executive said:

I know degree holders who receive 500 a month. Even you,how much are you paid?

Zhia said:

Even if it was 400 every month 3 years is 14400 Dey play do you know how much someone people take

Waws tv said:

She wasn’t paying for rent, light bills, free food, free transportation and many more. That one de3 he won’t ask.

