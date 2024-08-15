Dancehall musician Shatta Wale got many fans excited when he released the much-anticipated feature with Amerado Burner on all streaming platforms

In videos on Instagram, Shatta Wale showed how the song, Blessings was recorded inside the studio inside his plush mansion

Many people in the comment section reacted to the song by sharing positive reviews in the comment section

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has dropped the long-awaited feature with rapper Amerado Burner. The song Blessings was released on August 15, 2024, on all streaming platforms.

Making of Shatta Wale and Amerado's Blessings

Sharing how the song was birthed, Shatta Wale shared a video on Instagram of how he met Amerado Burner on the road while driving, and they decided to visit Shatta's home to record the new song.

In the caption of one of the videos, Shatta Wale said that the song was not planned. However, they created a hit song for his SAFA album.

"It’s wasn’t planned !! But we created Blessings @amerado_burner #safa #safaalbum Out Now on all platforms"

In another Instagram post on his page, which he shared on Amerado's Instagram page, Shatta Wale talked about them creating magic.

We created magic … Blessings with @amerado_burner out now on all platforms

Amerado reacted to the new song

In the comment section of the shared Instagram post, Amerado Burner expressed his excitement about being featured on the song. He wrote'

"God is King 🤴🏾,God is Here WALEEEEE❤️"

Commenting on the other video, the Abronoma hitmaker talked about his love for the dancehall artist; he wrote,

"God loves his Children,love you SM Boss,love you KING ❤️"

Shatta Wale and Amerado in the studio.

Shatta and Amerado jamming to the song.

Reviews of Shatta and Amerado's Blessings song

Many of Shatta Wale and Amerado Burner's fans could not hide their excitement after watching the videos on Instagram and listening to the song on other streaming platforms.

They endorsed the song as a banger and talked about the powerful lyrics in the music which resonated with them.

The reviews of the new banger are below:

reggierockstone711 said:

"LET THE BLESSINGS TOUCH US COS CHALAY THE WORLD RIGHT NOW SMH🙏🏿🙏🏿"

aj_dda7 said:

"See how a Dey smile like mumu 😩😩😩"

ransford.kusi.33 said:

"This is over talent. They did not even plan for this. Amerado saw Shatta on the street driving n he was like let go home n do something and this is the outcome. Is already banger 🔥🔥🔥"

maximilliano63 said:

"As many that would like this comment shall never smell poverty ❤️ please follow"

chocolate_shot_it said:

"Apparently my fav tune tho 🔥🔥🔥 paaaaahh paaaahh paaaaahh paaaahhhh @shattawalenima 🙌"

Audio of Blessings by Shatta and Amerado.

