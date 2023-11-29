A little girl caught the attention of many social media users with her outstanding drumming skills

In the viral video, she was captured together with her other colleagues playing various musical instruments

Many people applauded her and prayed she got a saviour who would give her a breakthrough in life

A little girl has won the hearts of many Ghanaians with her exceptional drumming skills.

Little girl shows off drumming skills in video

In the video, the little girl was surrounded by friends and teachers from her school as they looked on as she drummed passionately.

She was joined by a little boy who used the copper hand cymbals, and other drummers, who added a soothing tune to the song they were playing.

Video of Little girl drumming passionately.

Ghanaians react to the video of a little girl drumming passionately

The video of the little girl drumming effortlessly left many Ghanaians in awe as they hailed her in the comment section.

Below are some of the feedback on the little girl's drumming skills:

god__.sent said:

That’s the same way she’s going to play boys in the future

nhanha_yaw_aiden said:

True talent but who is going to help her

kojofanteofficial said:

I was doing mama ne dada at her age I still don’t know my talent in this world ei

mz.ansong said:

Omg this was me in middle school

kobbi_yesu said:

Keep on bringing fire

_itsaaron_t said:

Right talent in a wrong country

johnny_come_lately3 said:

Bravo to whoever made this group of young boys and girls.This drummer looks like a 7-year-old girl

sarfokwameissac said:

Wow that's so lovely

million_lucks said:

I can’t believe what I’m seeing.

Elderly Ghanaian woman wows many as she plays drums passionately

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a viral video captured an elderly Ghanaian woman energetically playing drums in church, showcasing her passion and dedication.

Despite her age, she actively participated in the Singing Band group, pulling up her skirt for ease of drumming.

The video resonated online, inspiring viewers with her enthusiasm and highlighting the boundless joy found in unexpected moments.

