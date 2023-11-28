Ghanaian rappers O'Kenneth and XlimKid have chalked a new milestone after Lil Durk co-signed their new song

The song climbed to the top of Ghana Apple music charts after the American rapper's co-sign

Netizens were awed by the feat and impact of Lil Durk's gesture on the song's streaming

Ghanaian rappers O'Kenneth and XlimKid released their new EP Pain in Glory on October 27, 2023. The six-track EP caught the attention of US-based rapper Lil Durk, whose All My Life is one of the most successful songs this year.

The Grammy-nominated rapper shared a throwback photo of his family on his Instagram stories with a song off the EP.

Asakaa Boys' latest song chalks new milestone

Lil Durk used Lonely Road on this year's Thanksgiving Day to celebrate his brother who tragically passed away after a shooting incident.

Lil Durk's gesture threw social media into a frenzy with the Asakaa Boys celebrating the milestone.

Four days after Lil Durk's Instagram post, Lonely Road has become the number-one song in the country on Apple Music and Audiomack, exciting the Asakaa Boys and scores of the genre's fanbase.

Netizens commend O'Kenneth and XlimKid on their new milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they commended O'Kenneth and XlimKid on their new milestone.

_emeritus_jnr1 said:

@ygaokenneth ,you made believe that music can bring you out of depression

badass_vinchy' wrote:

The song ankasa this❤️❤️And Glory in Pain too ....HERH YG OHHHH DAABI❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

omar_cheezy1 exclaimed:

Asakaa is saving Gh music

@Raey_B_ remarked:

but Kojo for Lapaz say Lil posting no be anything

@MisterChances added:

Instagram story lasts for just 24hrs yunno. Look at the influence in a day but you dummies were mad that people were exited about an iG story post.

Member of Asakaa Boys opens up on the group's current woes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kawabanga, one of the first artistes to take the Asakaa Boys viral, expressed his frustrations with the group during an interview.

The Akatafoɔ hitmaker made several revelations in the interview and blamed Kwaku DMC for forcing some members out.

