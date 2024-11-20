Showboy has released the highly anticipated remix of his 2017 viral hit record Bombo Yie

The new song features two of Ghana's seasoned voices in hip hop, Yaa Pono and Kweku Smoke

Fans who have been following Showboy's journey couldn't wait to share their impressions after listening to the song

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

In 2017, Sam Safo, popularly known as Showboy, released Bombo Yie, a record that bolstered his erratic music career.

The US-based online sensation recorded a video for the song, which registered nearly 200k hits on YouTube alone.

Showboy features Yaa Pono and Kweku Smoke on Bombo Yie remix. Photo source: Ponobiom, 2hypeShowboy, KwekuSmoke

Source: Facebook

Two years later, he ended up in prison for a six-year jail term after he stabbed a colleague during a tussle.

Showboy was deported to Ghana this year after serving his jail term. He has been fighting to regain his traction in Ghanaian showbiz.

On November 19, Showboy released a remix of Bombo Yie featuring Ghanaian battle rap champion Yaa Pono and Kweku Smoke, who has fast become the country's poster boy for hip hop.

The two-minute, 40-second Bombo Yie remix comes after a series of top showbiz moves from Showboy, including a collaboration with Oseikrom Sikanii.

Bombo Yie remix stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Showboy's new song featuring Kweku Smoke and Yaa Pono.

Snapper wrote:

"Papa de live some of ya chairman’s dreams life example like MDK😂😂"

venash45 said:

"Adanko ur the master of the game,see who u put on this track Smoke,wow ur dope man 🥰🥰🥰"

SABATO GH noted:

"Chale Smoke be something else herrhhhhh🔥🔥🔥🔥see how he use style beg the Krofrom people to forgive Showboy"

BL remarked:

"why you Komot Ypee from the track top 2hype?"

Rholex 2timesAGuy added:

"KAYTEE, dropped PARTY GB33 and featured your opp Kido1Money, what about yours PAAPA 🤷🏼‍♂️"

Showboy reconnects with Davido

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian superstar Davido had stormed Ghana to activate his new son Awuke featuring YG Marley.

The Afrobeats star leveraged his trip to call on Showboy. Their relationship goes way back before the Ghanaian online star's prison woes.

Davido and Showboy were spotted at a restaurant enjoying Fufu and light soup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh