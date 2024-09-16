Camidoh has lined up top stars for the remix of his explosive hit Nothing Last Forever, NLF

The remix dropped after several weeks of Camidoh teasing fans on social media with snippets

The new release has garnered significant traction from fans, who shared their admiration for Camidoh

Ghanaian singer Camidoh released his Nothing Last Forever track on June 12 after a brief hiatus.

The song instantly became a fan favourite, fueling Camidoh's resurgence after his high-striding Surgacane hit.

The frenzy surrounding the heartbreak anthem's success forced an open verse challenge, which attracted entries from top stars, including Ghanaian rapper Medikal, who recently ended his marriage with Fella Makafui.

The rapper fueled the song's virality as he leveraged his verse to address his fallout with Fella Makafui and the rumours surrounding his romantic stint with Eazzy.

Camidoh's NLF remix features five Ghanaian top stars, including Beeztrap KOTM, Lyrical Joe and King Paluta.

The new song, which was released on September 16, also recruited hiplife veteran Coded 4X4 for his refreshing signature intros.

A video of Camidoh and the former 4x4 group member in the studio listening to the new track has gained significant traction on social media.

Fans react to Camidoh's new release

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Camidoh's newly released NLF remix.

@thatEsselguy said:

"King Paluta on that Camidoh NLF remix. My goat 🐐😂"

@yo__Obama wrote:

"It’s time we give king paluta his flowers. That verse on camidoh NLF remix woow. ouccch🔥🔥"

@equallyetcetera remarked:

"ah so camidoh really beg the boys for the nlf remix, no wonder the remix no get difference"

@natureboy360 commented:

"the remix de3 you really do am wey every bro for top spoil there waa🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

King Paluta drops Makoma video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported King Paluta had released the highly anticipated music video for his Makoma hit single.

The mammoth hit single caught on after its release on July 5. In less than a month, it garnered over two million views on YouTube, making it the most-streamed song in Africa right after its release.

