Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif held his annual Zaama Disco Concert on Thursday, December 22, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra

Black Sherif thrilled fans with back-to-back performances of his most popular songs

Other top artistes were there to support him

Popular Ghanaian rapper and singer Black Sherif held the second edition of his Zaama Disco Concert. The highly anticipated event took place on the eve of December 21, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in the nation's capital.

The concert thrilled patrons with exhilarating performances from Blacko and a host of other artistes. This year's event was nothing short of amazing.

Black Sherif thrills fans at Zaama Disco Concert. Photo Credit: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Black Sherif thrills fans at his concert

YEN.com.gh has compiled some videos from the event. Watch them below.

Moment Nana Ama McBrown stormed the event with rapper SmallGod.

A section of patrons having the time of their lives at Black Sherif's concert.

Blacko's grand entrance at his concert with a choral performance.

Oseikrom Sikanii stormed the stage to perform.

Black Sherif delivered electrifying performances at hs concert.

Fameye took the stage and owned it.

Kuami Eugene stormed the stage to thrill patrons.

Kofi Kinaata was also there to support.

Netizens react to the videos from Black Sherif's Zaama Disco Concert

Netizens have reacted to the trending videos from Black Sherif's concert. YEN.com.gh has compiled some below.

joey_felix_akroku asked:

who dey style this guy?

iammaazure added:

Multi talented artiste but he's not celebrated enough

oka_ta_kyiee added:

Heattttttttttttttt

Nofoodforlazy_people added:

Wey song the guy de sing? Lol

sweet_ekua added:

Her excellency

oka_ta_kyiee said:

Team Move

freaky.yumiee added:

Energy

Black Sherif Dances Like Poco Lee During Zaama Disco Rehearsals

YEN.com.gh, earlier, reported that Black Sherif danced like Nigerian star Poco Lee while rehearsing for his Zaama Disco Concert this year.

The video of the rapper entertained peeps after it hit the internet, with many laughing hard at the rapper's dance moves and rhythm.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh