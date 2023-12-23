Stonebwoy has undoubtedly become one of the most globally renowned superstars from Ghana

The artiste in a new interview spoke highly of Taylor Swift and Rihanna hoping to collaborate with them soon

He shared his wishes during an extensive and heartfelt conversation with Bola Ray on Starr Chat

Yesterday, December 21, 023, ace broadcaster, Bla Ray hosted Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy to a heartfelt no-holds-barred conversation ahead of his upcoming stadium concert.

During the conversation, Stonebwoy relived his best moments while on tour in Europe and the UK for the 5th Dimension tour.

The Ghanaian musician also talked about his plans for next year which include expanding his reach to other markets.

Stonebwoy plans to feature Rihanna and Taylor Swift

According to Stonebwoy, he has an intention to collaborate with US-based artistes, Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

The Ghanaian musician met Taylor Swift during the red carpet event at this year's Grammy Awards night in the US. The duo briefly interacted and posed for a picture together.

The sight of Stonebwoy with Taylor Swift, one of the most successful pop artistes today gave the Ghanaian musician's fans a significant thrill.

Stonebwoy has already collaborated with scores of heavyweights including Keri Hillson who featured on his previous album Epistles of Mama and Angelique Kidjo on the latest LP 5th Dimension.

Stonebwoy welcomes 10tik and Jahmiel

This year, Stonebwoy decided to merge his two flagship music experiences Bhim concert and the open-air Ashaiman To the World concert into a festival at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Yesterday, 10Tik and Jhamiel, the Jamaican headline acts for this year's showdown arrived at the Kotoka International Airport ahead of the Bhim festival.

Stonebwoy sells out Accra sports stadium ahead of his concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had achieved his ambitious target to fill the 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium for tonight's Bhim Festival.

The musician has already visited the Ghana Police Service and the Osu Traditional Council ensuring security and all requirements have been met setting the stage for an unprecedented showdown in the history of Stonebwoy's career.

