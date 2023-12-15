Stonebwoy is gearing up for his flagship annual music experience, the Bhim Concert

His ambition to move the concert to a stadium and sell out the 40k-capacity venue is on course

Reports currently indicate that 30,000 tickets have already been sold with a week more to go

Stonebwoy's flagship music experiences the Bhim Concert and Ashaiman To The World have been running individually for the past five years and over.

This year, the artiste announced that both shows will be merged and held at the vast Accra Sports Stadium.

Netizens were stunned by Stonebwoy's resolve to sell out the 40k-capacity venue in Accra.

Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert sells out 30k tickets Photo source: Facebook/Stonebwoy, Facebook/Jahmiel

Stonebwoy fills 75% of the stadium ahead of his showdown

A few weeks after the show's dramatic announcement, Stonebwoy is well on his way to achieving his ambition.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a presenter on Accra FM disclosed that the show has sold 30,000 tickets so far.

The Bhim Concert, set to host Jahmiel and 10Tik on December 22, has about a week more to ramp up sales beyond the current 75% filled capacity.

Speaking to Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, a music executive, he confirmed Stonebwoy's potential to sell out the stadium before D-Day.

Stonebwoy has had an incredible year, from his successful album to his international tour. It's time to bring it all home and there is no doubt he will turn over the venue.

Netizens hail Stonebwoy for this feat

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they talked about Stonebwoy filling the stadium for his Bhim concert.

@richdudegh_ wrote:

With tickets prizes of 200gh, 100gh, 60gh and 30gh Stonebwoy is about to Sold Out the 40,000 capacity Accra Sports Stadium. #BhimConcert23 #BhimFestival23

@BhimNativesGh remarked:

History about to be Made, be part of this, you don't need to be told. #BhimFestival23 #BhimConcert23

@DerickJim3 said:

Over 30000 tickets sold out already!. Look sharp and by your ticket ️️.

Stonebwoy performs with Angelique Kidjo in London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy performed side by side with the incredible African music legend Angelique Kidjo

The performance, which was in honour of Angelique Kidjo's 40 years in music, happened at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall venue in London.

Source: YEN.com.gh