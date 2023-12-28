Stonebwoy has recounted his thrilling experience in Togo performing for the first time

The Ghanaian musician shared photos and footage of his stint in Togo performing alongside two other headline acts

Netizens hailed the artiste in the comments section, talking about his work ethic

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy was billed to perform at the Stade Omnisport De Lome on December 25, 2023.

The show was Stonebwoy's first-ever performance in Togo and the Ghanaian musician didn't fail to disappoint.

Three days after the showdown, Stonebwoy had relived hiks experience in Lome updating fans with how the show went.

Stonebwoy recounts thrilling experience in Togo

Stonebwoy shares an update from Togo

On social media, Stonebwoy shared a video of his grand entry into Lome. The Ghanaian musician's convoy was mobbed by teeming Togolese fans who couldn't wait to see him in action.

Before the show, Stonebwoy linked up with Togolese footballer Adebayor who is believed to be behind the Ghanain's first-ever performance in Togo.

A few days before Christmas, Adebayor was in Accra supporting Stonebwoy during the critically acclaimed Bhim festival.

Stonebwoy who has become one of Africa's leading voices in music also interacted with some artistes from the region including Being Philip and Santrinos Raphael with whom he was proud to share the stage.

Netizens react to Stonebowy's performance in Togo

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they reviewed Stonebwoy's first performance in Lome.

johnklu commented:

Stonebwoy is good for business and they know it. Respect

kim_o_neal remarked:

The style of song these people like to hear

aisha.osman.969 exclaimed:

The luv is huuuuuugeeeeeee my motherland togo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

maxwell_anto_griezi wrote:

@stonebwoy Is HIM I’m Proud To Be A BHIMNATIVE❤️

jenny_buube siad:

Thank you for coming❤️

Stonebwoy fills Accra Sports Stadium

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Stonebwoy achieving his dream of filling the Accra Sports Stadium for his flagship music experience, the Bhim festival.

The 40k capacity stadium was brought to a standstill as Stonebwoy took the strategy to serve fans music from his catalogue stretching over almost two decades.

