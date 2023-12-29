Celebrated Nigerian singer Davido threw bundles of money inside a club in Accra as he partied hard with his 30BG crew

The Feel crooner arrived in the country on December 28, 2023, at the Kotoka International Airport and headed straight to the club with his team to party

The video caused a stir as many wondered why Ghanaians did not rush in for the money

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer Davido arrived in Ghana on the night of December 28, 2023, and headed straight to the club with his 30BG crew to party.

Davido parties hard inside a club in Nigeria. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Davido parties hard in Ghana

Davido and his 30BG crew took over one of the clubs in Ghana to party hard. They ordered expensive drinks to their table that were elegantly brought by gorgeous ladies who work in the club.

As part of activities in the club, the Over Dem crooner threw bundles of money in the club. However, to the surprise of many Ghanaians, ravers did not rush in for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The viral video was shared on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger, GH Hyper.

Video of Davido throwing money inside a club in Accra, Ghana.

Ghanaians react to the video of Davido spraying money inside a club in Ghana

Many Ghanaians in the comment section were surprised that people in the club did not rush for the money Davido threw in the air.

Below are some of the views from people in the comment section of the video:

buchomills said:

I believe my Ghana people ooo. Nobody rushed for the money being thrown

nanaboateng579 said:

I can’t see anyone rushing to take the throwing money

solo247 said:

Trust me no single dollar was found on the floor..this must be magic

nex_ward said:

Davido paaa he no dey pet oo, you dey throw money for rich people demma midst..? He figure that place he Kantamanto or Madina market, smh

seanyummy said:

First Nigerian artist to spray Money in Ghana ..#OBO

ed_eduardodream said:

Ebe naira or cedis

nana.k00 said:

My Country be dat ooo

itsfuntimehere said:

Hmmmm life. E go be soon

Davido cluelessly screams Akwaaba as he lands in Ghana for AfroFuture

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian singer Davido was announced as one of three headliners to take the stage at AfroFuture in 2023.

The Feel hitmaker was spotted in Ghana arriving at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in brandy style with his 30BG crew ahead of his performance on December 29, 2023.

Thrilled fans thronged to the comment section saying they could not wait to see him in action.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh