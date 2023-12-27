A set of staunch fans of King Promise were seen wrestling over the singer's jeans jacket at his Promiseland concert at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on December 26, 2023

A man was seen fighting with over 5 other ladies for the jacket which the Terminator crooner threw into the crowd

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments

About nine die-hard fans of Ghanaian musician King Promise were captured fighting over his jacket at his headline concert dubbed Promiseland.

Fans fight over King Promise's jacket at Promiseland. Image Credit: @chiderahdavid

Source: Instagram

Fans fight over King Promise's jacket at Promiseland

The battle for King Pomise's jacket occurred when the singer removed it and threw it into the crowd.

Without considering whether the jacket would rip apart, over 5 of the Terminator crooner's fans held tightly onto it hoping to be the winner who would take it home.

The battle resulted is a disruption of the front section of the concert despite onlookers urging them to stop and settle the matter amicably.

The video was recorded by famous Ghanaian TikToker and musician Chiderah David who witnessed the whole brouhaha.

Below is a video of staunch fans of King Promie fighting over his jeans jacket.

Ghanaians react to the video of fans fighting over King Promsie's jacket

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments. Below are some of the thoughts from Ghanaians:

aby.boy7740 said:

Waaaa seee future wife's fighting over jacket

thateustaceboy said:

Hustle oo so your future boyfriend won’t be fighting over celebrity’s jacket.

kweku.active said:

But the guy too why? He be Jon too much

synhoman_gh said:

Big man like you, you are fighting over jacket

officialmaskidentity said:

Who's washing and bringing it back

bk_809 said:

B33ma mua wooko ob33ma fofro jacket ho ‍♂️

mcavely_23 said:

Ohh this guy make yawa, fighting over a jacket with a lady kai

King Promise kisses beautiful lady on stage during concert

YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise, while performing during his Promiseland concert on December 26, gave a beautiful fan he spotted a kiss.

The musician, while on stage, noticed a very beautiful lady in the front row, stretched out his hands and gave the lady a kiss on the hand as she held his.

A video of the beautiful moment was shared by blogger GH Kwaku on his Instagram page, and it warmed the hearts of social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh