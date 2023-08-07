Dancehall musician Shatta Wale gifted celebrity blogger GH Hyper dollars in the early hours of August 7, 2023

The blogger revealed that he was working when he received a call around 3 am from the Baby Chop Kiss hitmaker

Many people hailed Shatta Wale and stated that they admired his kind heart

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale gifted famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper dollars at dawn.

Shatta Wale gifts Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper dollars. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale surprises GH Hyper with dollars

Ghanaian celebrity blogger GH Hyper posted a video on his Instagram page on August 7, 2023.

In the video, he was seated in a car with the On God hitmaker Shatta Wale, who surprised him with dollar notes.

Revealing more details about the gift, GH Hyper said he was working at the Enjoyment Ministry when he received a surprise call from Shatta Wale.

He added that the call came through around 3 am, and Shatta Wale told him to meet him outside, where he serenaded him with money.

GH Hyper posted the video with the caption:

"God bless you 1 Don. I appreciate the encouragement, gift, and wise counsel," GH Hyper said.

Below is a video of Shatta Wale gifting Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper dollars.

Ghanaians react to a video of Shatta Wale gifting a Ghanaian blogger dollars

The comment section was filled with praises as Ghanaians admired Shatta Wale's generous heart.

Others also pleaded with GH Hyper to send them a share of the money via their MoMo wallet.

emoney_ejamson said:

You go explain tire baba go collect him money back

obiba_nana stated:

Wale really be that guy

piesie_bae said:

Let’s share errr

millyblinksmilly remarked:

Slide 200gh to my MoMo erhhhh

rowlandazeez said:

Oh masa Abeg u send some dollars come Naija

truariesdav stated:

Come n pay your tithe

derealdominic said:

Chicago and Indianapolis @shattawalenima we are waiting 4 ur tour

tete.joseph stated:

1Don to the whole wiase

Michy reacts as Shatta Wale supports her newly released music

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy reacted to a post by her baby daddy Shatta Wale after she dropped a new song, Hustle.

In the post, she called Shatta Wale Mantsɛ, meaning King in Ga, and noted that he has spoken and that Ghanaians should listen to his words and stream her song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh