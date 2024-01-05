Sammy Kuffour has expressed his gratitude to Nacee for the uplifting music he makes

The football legend opened up about how Nacee's music has helped turn things around in his life

In their conversation, he implored Ghanaians to be more intentional about appreciating Nacee's catalogue

Ghanaian football legend, Sammy Kuffour has opened up to Nacee, telling him how he feels about his music.

In a video shared by the musician, the two seemed to have bumped into each other when the emotional conversation started.

The football superstar hailed Nacee for his contribution to the music industry and implored Ghanaians to ramp up their support for the gospel musician.

Sammy Kuffour gets personal with Nacee Photo source: Instagram/Naceemusic

Sammy Kuffour gest vulnerable with Nacee

According to Sammy Kuffour, who played for the Ghana Black Stars and the German topflight team, Bayern Munich, Nacee's music has turned things around for him.

Nacee's explosive hit single Aseda has won the hearts of Ghanaian music lovers and earned him awards since its release.

The heartfelt conversation between the superstars got personal and they hugged each other with Sammy Kuffour telling the musician "I Love You."

In the video, the veteran footballer went on to assure Nacee that he intends to pass on his music legacy to his children and unborn generations.

Netizens join Sammy Kuffour to celebrate Nacee

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they talked about Nacee and Sammy Kuffour's emotional moment.

louis_brew_7 said:

Wow the Bayern Munich legend himself.

hope_meedia wrote:

Ghana is just most beautiful peaceful place to live. Great song indeed . But when politicians comes in then our love for each other goes off

kin_og_ remarked:

Aseda on a different Dimension.

I love you snr bro ❤️

nidromo exclaimed:

The big man that.....He visits my church every 31st night...God bless u Sir

Nacee Gets personal with Kwadwo Sheldon

