Gospel singer, Nacee was invited as a guest on Kwadwo Sheldon's "Convo with the head" series on Youtube

They talked about everything from the singer's smash hit record "Aseda" to relatable issues from his personal life

Nacee used the opportunity to advise the young Kwadwo Sheldon who is set to tie the knot with his fiancée

Ghanaian gospel singer and producer, Nacee opened up about his career and personal life during an appearance on Kwadwo Sheldon's "Convo with the head."

According to the singer, he was tempted to overspend on his wedding, but he's grateful he didn't go with that decision.

The part of the interview where Nacee shared his personal story was shared online garnering traction from numerous netizens who sided with him.

Nacee advises Kwadwo Sheldon Photo source: Facebook/Naacee, Facebook/KwadwoSheldon

Naacee advises Kwadwo Sheldon ahead of his marriage

YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon took the internet by storm after he made known his intentions to tie the knot.

Scores of fans are looking forward to the D-day, expecting the YouTuber to put up a wedding befitting of his online status.

Nacee acknowledged this in his interview and advised Kwadwo Sheldon to focus his investments on life after marriage.

"You may have the money. But you and I are young boys. It's better to take care of the future than to take care of now," Nacee said.

Netizens react to Nacee's advice to Kwadwo Sheldon

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Naacee's advice to Kwadwo Sheldon

@LilLordrichest remarked:

Mmmmmmm this is super my bro @Sheldon. pls take this advice. Even the sea still receives rain water. As he said happiness after marriage is the best.

@UTDErnesto exclaimed:

Herrrrrrr it’s true paaa. I tired buying a GHS 3K ring for my wife but she said NO. We went to a place and bought a ring for 300 Cedis for our wedding

@elniino_GH wrote:

Thought we all knew this tho. Why waste money to impress people for some few hours and struggle for the rest of ur life. It doesn’t make sense.

@AlfredAddo18 said:

Hope the ladies would understand this. All one needs is a Moderate ceremony

Source: YEN.com.gh