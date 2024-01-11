An old video of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak recounting the first time she met Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers and Planners, a West African indigenous-owned mining company, has gone viral

In the video, she said the money the wealthy businessman gave her was to support her music and that it was a lot such that she had to wrap it in her hijab

The video got many people admiring her confidence and zeal for success

Ghanaian Chef who recently completed her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking hours, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, recounted how she met wealthy and famous Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama.

Chef Faila Abdul Razak and Ibrahim Mahama. Image Credit: @failaabdulrazak and @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: Instagram

Chef Faila recounts how she met Ibrahim Mahama

In an old video circulating on social media, Chef Faila was a guest on the Prince Hamdan Studio podcast where one of the things she spoke about was how she met Ibrahim Mahama for the first time.

Recounting that day, she stated that she was in the fasting season and on that day she had fasted and was about to break it when one of her male friends called her and told her about Ibrahim Mahama's presence in Tamale.

In the phone call conversation, she said what her friend told her was:

"I heard that Ibrahim Mahama has come and he is at Garba lodge. You are doing very well with your music, it is just that you do not have support. I want you to try and go by yourself. Go and tell that man to support you."

The moment Ibrahim Mahama gave her money to support her craft

Chef Faila said that she immediately grabbed her hijab and proceeded to the hotel Ibrahim Mahama was lodging at hoping to meet him and ask for support.

She said that when she arrived at Garba Lodge, Ibrahim Mahama was leaving the premises to a different location to break his fast.

With confidence and determination, she said that despite her security retraining her from approaching him, she persevered and he saw her and instructed the security to allow her in.

She said he invited her for dinner and that was where he gifted her money after hearing her story.

"I was more than shocked when Ibrahim Mahama asked someone to bring a particular bag and I was given money. Believe me, when I saw the money, I nearly fainted. I used my scarf and used it to cover the money. It is an acheivement for me."

Chef Faila said she took the money and went quietly to her house and hid the money.

Old video of Chef Faila on a podcast as she spoke about meeting Ibrahim Mahama for the first time.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of how Chef Faila met Ibrahim Mahama

The old video sparked the thoughts of many Ghanaians as many stated that they had seen it before and noted that after following Chef Faila's cook-a-thon attempt they admired her determination and zeal for success.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians:

babs_beauty_shop_ said:

Wooow. I remember this interview but I didn’t know she was the same person attempting the Guinness world record… wooooow

abena_gmb2020 said:

Ooooo so it was her interesting ❤️

rosedarls_hair_emporium said:

❤️❤️❤️it’s her fluency and mastery over the English language for me

father.ann said:

Wow… very grateful lady… love her for that energy❤️❤️❤️

the__hbs said:

Proud of the northerners! Most are educated, and I’m happy her English is fluent and comprehensive. We can earn more international views

tko_jnr said:

She’s not only strong but she is resilient. She get vim paa

jacob_john_snow said:

Not knowing huge opportunities are still on the way and much more yet to come Insha Allahu dear

_j.duker said:

One thing you can’t take away from we Northerners is determination.

